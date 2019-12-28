Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Our Lady of the Visitation Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ross Hambleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross J. Hambleton Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ross J. Hambleton Sr. Obituary
Ross J. Hambleton Sr.

Ross J. Sr. beloved husband of Sandra (Nee: Buttelwerth) Hambleton. Loving father of Ross (Shanna) Hambleton Jr., Michael (Mary) Hambleton, Matthew (Ann) Hambleton and Katie (Anthony) D'Angelo. Devoted grandfather of Ross, Kylie, Ben, Lyla, Michael, Sean, Eli, Brooklyn, Hank, Samantha, Luca, Leo and Cora. Dear brother of Mary Alice (the late Don) Kumpf, Pat (George) Schwab, Kathy (the late Tom) Pidgeon, Jill Hurd, Mark Hambleton and Dale (Pat) Lunn. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on December 26, 2019 at the age of 71 years. Visitation will be held at Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Rd. 451-8800, from 9:30am until 11:30am on Thurs. Jan 2nd. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady of the Visitation Church at 12:00pm on Jan. 2nd. The family would also like to give special thanks to the loving and caring staff at Alois Alzheimer's Center. If so desired, memorials may be made to , 644 Linn St, Suite 1026, 45203-1742. radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ross's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now