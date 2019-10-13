Resources
More Obituaries for Roy White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy B. White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy B. White Obituary
Roy B. White

Naples, FL - White, Roy B., age 93, passed away in Naples, FL October 11, 2019, loving son of the late Anna and Maurice White, devoted husband of 56 years to the late Sally White, loving husband of Macky, beloved father of Maury (Jan) White, Barbara (Mike) Reed & Dan (Jessica) White, dear brother of the late Marvin White, cherished grandfather of Emily, Maddie and Henry White, Ben, Andy (Erin) and Alex Reed, Alison (Kellen) Jackson & Jacob White, proud great-grandfather of Harper & Kellen Jackson Jr.. Graveside services Wednesday, October 16, 2:00 P.M. at United Jewish Cemetery, 7885 Ivygate Lane, Montgomery, Ohio 45242. Shiva will be observed Weds only 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. with Minyan service at 7:00 P.M. at the residence of Barbara & Mike Reed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Walnut Hills High School Alumni Assn. or Southwest Florida Education Foundation in Naples, FL would be appreciated. Weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.