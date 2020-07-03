Roy Hibdon
Green Township - Roy Edwin Hibdon, 88, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Roy was born on July 31, 1931; minutes after his identical twin brother, Ray. From that moment on, they were known as the "the twins". With their parents and 11 other siblings, they lived in Louisville, Kentucky. Roy lived in various locations finally settling in the Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati area, where he has lived the last thirty two years. Roy graduated from Louisville Male High School and served his country in the United States Air Force and Air Force Reserves. Roy had an incredible work ethic and worked for the Kroger Company for 50+ years, retiring in 1987. He missed the business world, returned to work, and retired again at the age of 70. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Vera Hibdon; ten siblings; his former wife, Janice Miller Hibdon (mother of his children); his son Roy Hibdon Jr.; and son-in-law William D. Becker Jr. He is survived by his wife Therese Bower; his children Debra Hibdon (Mike), Rhonda Becker, Pam Gordon (Danny), and Renee Eviston (Kevin); six step-children Mary Bower (Alan Dietrich), Jim Bower (Kim), Joe Bower (Julie), Liz Curran (Andrew), Katie Chapman (Mike), Bridget DeCaria (Dan); thirteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson that is expected in November; seventeen step-grandchildren; his twin brother, Ray; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave., Westwood. Visitation will be limited to thirty people at one time (with an overflow room available) and masks will be required. A Funeral Mass for Roy will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, July 6, 2020 at St. Catharine Catholic Church 2848 Fischer Pl., Westwood. . A graveside service will be held at his final resting place, Louisville Memorial Gardens West on Tuesday, July 7 at noon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cincinnati Assc, for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 2045 Gilbert Ave., Cinti., OH 45202 or to St. Catharine Church, 2848 Fischer Pl., Cinti., OH 45211. neidhardminges.com