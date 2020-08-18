Royette Haskin
Cincinnati - HASKIN, Royette (nee Haynes). Beloved wife of the late Jerry L. Haskin for 69 years, Loving mother of Sandra L. Robertson, Jerry T. (Vivian) Haskin Sr., Victoria L. (Eddie) Smith, David C. (Lori) Haskin, Joseph A. (Sandra) Haskin and the late Steven L. Haskin. Cherished grandmother of 14, great-grandmother of 20 and great-great grandmother of 4. Passed away August 14, 2020 at the age of 86. Visitation will take place at GracePoint Church 7630 View Place Dr. Cincinnati, OH 45224. Friday from 4pm until Funeral Service at 7pm. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com