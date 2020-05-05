Ruby Amareno
AMARENO, Ruby (nee Sparks), loving wife of Joseph R. Amareno for 70 years. Dear mother of Dianne (Chuck) Schirmann and Joseph S. (Gina) Amareno. Grandmother of Christina (Doug) Simonson, Julie (Josh) Blom, Michelle (Matt) Olix, Nicholas and Joseph S. Amareno Jr., Jami Haring and the late Nicholas Haring. Also survived by 7 great-grandchildren. Sister of Flo Kelleher and the late Ida Bishop, Minnie Wessel, Edy Schroeder and Martha Singleton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ruby passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the age of 94. Private funeral service to be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: In Memory of Ruby Amareno In Remembrance of Chase Brogan to Cincinnati Children's Heart Institute, PO Box 5202 Cinti, OH 45201-5202 (www.cincinnatichildrens.org/donate) or American Diabetes Association, 10200 Alliance Road #101, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242, Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
