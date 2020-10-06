1/
Ruby Rose
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Rose

Cincinnati - Ruby Irene Rose (nee Sanders). Beloved wife of the late Edward Lee Rose. Loving mother of Glenn (Linda) Belcher, Linda Kahl, James (Dianna) Rose and Kenneth Rose. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother to numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends. Monday October 5, 2020. Age 95 years. Visitation Saturday October 10th from 9 AM, until time of Funeral Service at 10:30 AM at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home, 2880 Boudinot Ave., 45238. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 1009 Overlook Ave., 45238. www.dwifuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved