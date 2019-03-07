Services
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Monica - St. George Catholic Church
328 W. McMillan St.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Monica - St. George Catholic Church
328 W. McMillan St.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Rudolph "Rudy" Minniti


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Rudolph "Rudy" Minniti Obituary
Rudolph "Rudy" Minniti

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Shirley Minniti (nee Hewitt). Loving brother of the late Orlando (Cherubina) Minniti, Yolanda (Howard) Wood and Salvador Minniti. Also survived by many dear nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and friends. Rudy's life was dedicated to family and his music, most notably the L&M Big Band. Passed suddenly on Monday March 4, 2019. Age 92 years. Visitation 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM Saturday March 9, 2019, followed by a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial all at St. Monica - St. George Catholic Church, 328 W. McMillan St., Cincinnati, OH 45219. If desired memorials may be made to the St. Monica - St. George Newman Center Programs. Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home serving the family. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019
