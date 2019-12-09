|
Rudolph "Rudy" Sperger
Springdale - Sperger, Rudolph "Rudy", passed away on December 6, 2019, age 88. Rudy is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Dolores nee Hill, his 3 children, Randy (Bobbi) of Costa Rica, Sherri (Ken) Mullen of West Chester, OH, Ray (Erin) of Arvada, CO & 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren. He was retired from GE. He was a long time member of Dayspring Church, and Scoutmaster with the Boys Scouts of America. Visitation will be held, Monday, December 16th, 4pm - 7pm @ Spring Grove Funeral Homes, TriCounty, 11285 Princeton Pike, Springdale, OH 45246, with funeral service on Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 at 10am with visitation prior at 9am at Dayspring Church, 1060 Smiley Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45240. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Rudy's honor to Dayspring Memorial Scholarship Fund. www.springgrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019