Russell Allan Lieb


1939 - 2020
Russell Allan Lieb
Russell Allan Lieb

West Harrison - went to be with his Lord, with his wife by his side, on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born to Anthony & Helen Ruip Lieb on September 16, 1939, Russell was a devoted husband of sixty years to Carolyn Rodgers Lieb. Loving father to Gerilyn (Donald) Benter, Jeffrey (Barbara) Lieb, Charles (Amy) Bailey, Crystal Bailey Truitt, Roger (Trena) Lieb, Wm. Ronald Haynes (Pam Jones), Tina Haynes, Christina (Pete) Agema, Tonya Ball Searles, David (Sunshine) Key, & Tammy Ward. Cherished grandfather of 27 grandchildren & 18 great grandchildren. Russell's greatest desire was to serve the Lord. He shared his 60 year ministry with his wife Carolyn, serving 5 churches. Together they fostered & adopted numerous children & helped young pregnant women find Christian adoptive parents. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Rapha International, in care of Brater-Winter Funeral Homes, 201 S. Vine Street, Harrison, OH 45030. www.braterfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
