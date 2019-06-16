Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3300 Parkcrest Lane
Cincinnati, OH 45211
513-661-7283
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Hart


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Russell Hart Obituary
Russell Hart

Cincinnati - age 53, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 27, 1966 to Max and Patricia Ann Hart (nee Kemper). He was preceded in death by his father, Max Hart and brother, Joe Hart. Russell is survived by his mother, Patricia Hart; siblings, Marian Olivas, Linda Hart, Patty Meyer, Dan Hart, Barb Lane, Lisa Haering, Kathy Childs, and Karl Hart; and a host of other family members and friends. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now