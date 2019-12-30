Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Russell J. Walden Obituary
Russell J. Walden

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late June Walden. Loving father of Rusty (Marty) Walden and the late Belinda Walden. Devoted grandpa of Melissa, Ben and Danielle Walden. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and sister in law Jonalee Hoffman. Died Dec. 29, 2019 Age 91. Visitation Saturday Jan. 4, 2020 from 10am until time of services at 11:30am at Neidhard Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave., Westwood. Burial to follow with military honors at St. Joseph New Cemetery. Memorials to , Box 633597 (45263) or to Multiple Sclerosis Society, 4440 Lake Forest Dr. (45242). For full obit check neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
