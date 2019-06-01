Services
Lady Lake - Russell W. Schaefer, 91, Lady Lake, FL died Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, OH and moved to Lady Lake in 1989. Preceded in death by his wife, Audrey. He is survived by daughters: Barbara (James) Cerilli; Betty (Kim) Horton; Susan (Paul) Hritz; and 1 son Richard (Christine) Schaefer; 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren

Memorial service date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 1, 2019
