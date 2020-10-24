Russell Vickrey, Jr.



Cincinnati - Russell Vickrey, Jr., age 81, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1938 to Russell B. and Lucille Vickrey (nee Roach). Russell was a very loyal family man and enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren most. He was an avid golfer and loved to crack a joke. Russell was also a big fan of watching Fox News. He was preceded in death by his parents. Russell is survived by his beloved wife, Marie Vickrey (nee Yee); children, Rick (Patricia) Vickrey, Debbie (James Marino) Vickrey, and Bob (Melissa) Vickrey; grandchildren, Ricky Vickrey, Johnny Craynon, Ryan (Amber) Laney, Austin Vickrey, Logan Vickrey, Toneia (Paul) Bennett, and Shannon (Matt) Salatin; great-grandchildren, Brittany Eaton, Megan Wolfe, and Briar Bennett; great-great-grandchildren, Levi Eaton, and Noah Eaton; and a host of other family members and friends. In loving memory of Russell, contributions may be made to St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 5222 N Bend Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45247 in lieu of flowers. Funeral Ceremony will be 11:00 am Saturday, October 31, 2020 with a visitation from 8:30am - 11:00am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, and Receptions, 3300 Parkcrest Lane, Cincinnati, OH 45211. Following the service burial will follow at St. Joseph New Cemetery.









