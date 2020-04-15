|
Ruth Ann Becraft
Colerain Township - Ruth Ann Becraft (nee Gardner), age 91, long-time resident of Hartwell, Ohio passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on October 3, 1928 to Lawrence and Leona Gardner (nee Stout). Ruth graduated from Our Lady of Angels High School in 1946. She became a Certified Nursing Assistant and worked for Franciscan Terrace for 25 years. She loved her career, and was always helping her residents by being available to them whenever needed. Ruth was also a huge Cincinnati Red's Fan, and she loved her family dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents. Ruth is survived by her beloved daughters, Candy (Steve) Hartmann and Mary Ellen Becraft; granddaughter, Christina (Brody) Nein; granddaughter, Ali Becraft; and grandson, Nick Hartmann; and a host of other family members and friends. Services for Ruth will be private, and family only, due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time. She will be put to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 15, 2020