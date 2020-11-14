1/1
Ruth Ann Hansen
Ruth Ann Hansen

Bridgetown - Ruth Ann Hansen (nee Rice), beloved mother of John (late Amy) Hansen, Kimberly (Don) Robins and Teresa (Tony) Miller, grandmother of Dr Kasie (late Aaron) Ernst, Martin Morelock, McKenzie and Isabella Roberts, Gretchen and Case Hansen, Cassandra Goldschmidt, Amber Schramm, Morgan and Alex Miller, great grandmother of Lucas Morelock, sister of Sandy (Jerry) Hansert and Don (Patti) Rice, daughter of the late Michael and late Clara Mae Rice, former spouse of Gene Hansen. Retired Hamilton County MRDD assistant instructor and former instructor at St John Unitarian Church Preschool. Died, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 age 77. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Thursday, November 19, from 1:00 PM until the service at 2:00 PM. Social distance is expected inside the funeral home. Masks are required. Burial will follow in Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn Street, Cincinnati (45203). Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
NOV
19
Service
02:00 PM
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
