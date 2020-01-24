Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Catharine of Siena Church
Westwood, OH
Ruth Ann (Kersker) Heath

Ruth Ann (Kersker) Heath Obituary
Ruth Ann Heath (nee Kersker)

Cincinnati - Loving mother of Carol (Robert) Holyoke, Sharon (Bill) Carlson, D. Michael Heath and the late Pamela Ruth Heath. Devoted grandma of Steven (Colleen) Thesing, Danielle Holyoke and Christina (Scott) Gumser. Great grandma of Margaret Ann Thesing. Sister of the late Bernie Kersker. Sister in law of Betty Kersker. Died Jan. 24, 2020 Age 97. Member and past Secretary of NARFE. Retired from the FAA at Greater Cinti. Airport. Visitation at the Neidhard Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave. Westwood, Monday from 5-7pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:30am at St. Catharine of Siena Church, Westwood. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Donations may be made to ., PO Box 633597 (45263).

Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
