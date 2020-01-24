|
Ruth Ann Heath (nee Kersker)
Cincinnati - Loving mother of Carol (Robert) Holyoke, Sharon (Bill) Carlson, D. Michael Heath and the late Pamela Ruth Heath. Devoted grandma of Steven (Colleen) Thesing, Danielle Holyoke and Christina (Scott) Gumser. Great grandma of Margaret Ann Thesing. Sister of the late Bernie Kersker. Sister in law of Betty Kersker. Died Jan. 24, 2020 Age 97. Member and past Secretary of NARFE. Retired from the FAA at Greater Cinti. Airport. Visitation at the Neidhard Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave. Westwood, Monday from 5-7pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:30am at St. Catharine of Siena Church, Westwood. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Donations may be made to ., PO Box 633597 (45263).
neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020