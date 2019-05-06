|
Ruth Ann Krummen
Green Township - (nee Bleh) beloved wife of the late Richard D. Krummen. Loving mother of Rick (Mary) Krummen, John (Terry) Krummen and the late Alice Ruth Krummen. Devoted grandmother of Richard Krummen, Krista (John) Stenger, Nicholas (Kelly) Krummen, Sara (Chuck) Gehring and Alicia (Jerad) Laine. Great-grandmother of Kaitlyn, Maggie, Eli, Elizabeth, Natalie, Claire and Jack. Dear sister of Christine Roemer, William Bleh, Harry Bleh, Roselyn Piarulli and Lucille Fiefhaus and the late Carl Bleh, Jr., Margaret Mayer, Shirley Del Negro, Edward Bleh, Anna Mae Kesse and Robert Bleh. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, from 9am to 10:15am at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave. (Westwood), followed by Funeral Mass 10:30am at St. Catharine Church (Westwood). Memorials may be directed to . neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 6, 2019