Ruth Ann (nee' Johnston) Rockel
Ruth Ann (nee' Johnston) Rockel, age 83, passed away on January 16, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles S. Rockel, loving mother of Charles and David Rockel, and dear sister of the late Glenn Johnston. She was a member of the Junior League of Cincinnati. A Memorial service will be held on January 27, 2020 at 12 NOON at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 100 Miami Ave., Terrace Park, OH 45174. Please share memories at www.craver-riggs.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020