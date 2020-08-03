Ruth Ann Schnier (nee Hostetler)
Cincinnati - Ruth Ann Schnier AKA Josephine, beloved wife of the late Gregory Schnier. Loving mother of Marlene (Brian) Tinkler, Warren Haynes and Katherine (Kevin) Proffitt. Grandmother of Samantha, Breanna, Katlyn, Elizabeth, Cortney, Michael, Jessica and Elizabeth. Great grandmother of Easton, Aaron, Emily, Jase, Chloe, Walter, Benjerman, Penelope and Arlo. Passed away on Sunday, August, 2, 2020at the age of 75. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224 on Thursday, August 6 from 10 AM until service at 11 AM. Mask Required. Donations may be made to Children's Hospital. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com