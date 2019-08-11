|
|
Ruth Ann Thompson
Cincinnati - Thompson, Ruth Ann "Ann" (nee Mise). Beloved wife of the late Oscar "Oz" Thompson. Loving mother of Barbara "Bobbie" Fetterly and the late Ozzie (liv. Judy Anderson). Cherished grandma of Suzie (Bernie) Pfeiffer, Mike (Lisanne) Thompson, Scott (Amber) Thompson, and Sheri (John) Laper-Hume. Adopted grandma of Theresa (David) Von Bargen and Chris Walsh. Great grandma of Michael, Loren, Nathan, Owen, and Emeline. Adopted great grandma of Matthew, Nick, Shelby, and Kate. Also survived by many other loving family members. Passed away on August 8th at the age of 96. The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy West Park where Ann lived for the last 17 years. Visitation Thursday August 15th from 8:30am - 9:30am at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave Cincinnati, Ohio 45211 (Westwood). Funeral Mass to follow at 10am at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, Bridgetown. Memorials may be made to St. Aloysius Gonzaga School 4390 Bridgetown Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45211 to benefit the student tuition fund. www.neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019