Ruth Ann Wilson
Morrow - Ruth Ann (nee Applegate) Wilson of Morrow, OH. Born on November 22, 1946 in Loveland, OH. Went home to be with the Lord on September 26, 2019 at the age of 72. Ruth is survived by her loving husband, Larry Wilson, of 56 years, five children, Douglas (Carol) Wilson, Mark (Lisa) Wilson, Mara (Randy) Jarboe, Stephen (Andrea) Wilson and Daniel Wilson, 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, brothers William (Wanda) Applegate, Charles (AnnaJo) Applegate, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Dean Applegate and Agnes (nee Fleak) Bechmann and two brothers, Fred Fleak and Donald Applegate. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 1, from 11 AM - 1 PM with a funeral service to follow at 1 PM at Cozaddale Baptist Temple, 10632 Eltzroth Rd., Goshen, OH 45122. Interment in Murdoch Cemetery. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 28, 2019