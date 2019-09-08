Services
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
(513) 791-7203
Ruth B. Jacob

Ruth B. Jacob Obituary
Jacob, Ruth B., age 90 of Montgomery, passed away Monday September 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Jacob. Devoted mother of Catherine Jacob, Carol (Greg) Riffle, and Deborah (Tom) Cox. Cherished grandmother of Andrew (Nicole) Riffle, Christopher (Kathryn) Riffle, Megan (Javier) Sevilla, Emily Riffle, Daniel Cox , Laura (TJ) Price, and Julie (Neil) Piner. Dear great-grandmother of Oliver and Remy Riffle, Ella, Ethan, and Hannah Riffle, Daniel, Gabriel, and Isabel Sevilla, Ella and baby-boy Price due soon, and Jacob Piner. Ruth's family would like to thank her many friends within the Sycamore School system.

Burial has taken place at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Evendale, Ohio. Donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation at parkinsons.org or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at themmrf.org. Guestbook at strawserfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019
