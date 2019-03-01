|
|
Ruth Bauer
Green Twp. - Bauer, Ruth (nee VonHolle) devoted wife of the late John Bauer, loving mother of James, Raymond, Nicholas Bauer, Bonny James, Toni Unkraut, April Dye, the late Darlene Ackemeyer, and Christopher Bauer. Cherished grandmother of 11, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Sylvarius, Donald, Edward, Elmer, Buddy VonHolle and Anna Mae Baum. Died peacefully at home, February 28, 2019 at the age of 96. Visitation Monday March 4 , 2019, from 10:30 AM until time of service at 12:30 PM. Remembrances may be made to , P.O.Box 633597,Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 1, 2019