Cheviot - Ruth C Bueter (nee Ammann), beloved wife of the late Thomas Bueter, loving mother of Sandra (late Larry) Neises, Beverly Mitchell and the late Randy Bueter, mother-in-law of Ann (Gary) Linde, grandmother of 5. Died, Saturday, June 15, 2019 age 98. Private services at the convenience of the family. Please make donations to the American Heart Assn, 5211 Madison Rd, Cincinnati (45227). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 16, 2019
