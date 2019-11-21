|
|
Ruth C. Davis
Cincinnati - Ruth C. Davis (nee Tepe) beloved wife of Jack Davis of 62 years. Loving mother of Michael Davis, Jeff Davis, and Nancy (Mark) Schmidt. Cherished grandmother of Brittany Schmidt and Jennifer (Frank) Pickering. Dear sister of Gilbert and Edward Tepe and the late Paul and Bob Tepe, Marilyn Emmett, Wanita Krebs, and Alice Baker. Loved aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Employee of the IRS (Covington) for many years. Passed away Wednesday, November 20th, 2019. Age 86. Visitation Wed., November 27th from 8:30AM-9:30AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at St. James Church, 3565 Hubble Rd. (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019