Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Ruth C. Seibert Obituary
Green Twp. - Ruth C. Seibert (nee Hetz), beloved wife of the late Richard Seibert, Sr. Devoted mother of Susan (late George) Rasel, Kathy (late James) Coogan, Paula (Jay) Stenger, Barb (Jerry Nuckols) Fath, Richard (Anita) Seibert, Jr., the late Terri (Dave) Vincent and the late Larry Fath. Loving grandmother of 16 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 2 more on the way. Dear sister of Hank (Judy) Hetz and 5 deceased brothers and sisters. Also survived by her dear Do-littles. Ruth passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the age of 98. Visitation at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Road on Tuesday (Dec 3) from 10:30am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cincinnati Reds Community Fund, 100 Main St, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202 or Special Olympics of Hamilton County. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019
