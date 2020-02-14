Services
Ruth Sies
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brecon United Methodist Church
7388 E. Kemper Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Brecon United Methodist Church
7388 E. Kemper Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
Ruth C. (Stewart) Sies


1933 - 2020
Ruth C. (Stewart) Sies Obituary
Ruth C. Sies (nee Stewart)

Montgomery - Beloved wife of the late James D. Sies Sr. Devoted mother of Valerie (Keith) Wren, Vicki (Eric) Strauch and James D. Sies Jr. Cherished Gra/Grandma of Joseph (Melissa) Reusch, Jeffrey (Angela) Reusch, Kelly (Sean) Scott, Amy Strauch and Tabitha Wren. Great-Grandma of Piper, Adam, Parker, David, Caleb, Paisley Reusch and one on-the-way. Ruth is also survived by many wonderful family members and friends. Preceded in death by her siblings, Roger "Bill" (Lena) Stewart and Mary (James) Baldwin. Departed on February 14, 2020 at the age of 87. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20 from 10 am until Funeral Service at 11 am, all at Brecon United Methodist Church, 7388 E. Kemper Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45249. Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
