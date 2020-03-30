|
|
Ruth D. Meranda
Hillsboro - Ruth D. Meranda, 97, Friday March 27, 2020.
Born August 15, 1922. Covington, KY, daughter of late Andrew Jackson and Norah Ann (Cheeseman) Moore. Husband, John W. Meranda, sons, Timothy and Terrence L. Meranda, 8 brothers, George, Allen, Phil, Bob, Ralph, Chester, Jim, Louis and sisters, Helen and Mildred.
Survived ,daughter, Patricia Meranda, son Michael (Mary) Meranda, 5 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren.
Memorial Service at a later date. www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020