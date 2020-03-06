Services
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading Location
8633 Reading Road
Reading, OH 452155537
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Mt. Notre Dame Health Center
699 E. Columbia Ave
Cincinnati, OH
Sister Ruth Ellen Evers SNDdeN

Sister Ruth Ellen Evers SNDdeN Obituary
Sister Ruth Ellen Evers, SNDdeN

Cincinnati - Sr. Ruth Ellen Evers (formerly Sr. Ann Timothy), a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, born in New Castle, Indiana, died peacefully on March 4, 2020 at the age of 93, in the 77th year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur and many nieces and nephews. Her parents and siblings Frank Evers, Mary Elizabeth Evers, and Selina "Sally" Brackmann preceded her in death. Sister's ministry in elementary education took her to Phoenix, Cincinnati, Dayton and Hamilton, Ohio. After her retirement Sister became a cosmetologist so she could care for the sisters in the beauty salon at Mt. Notre Dame, which she so aptly named, "You Are So Beautiful to Me." In 2011 she joined the ministry of prayer at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center. The visitation will take place on Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 1:30- 2:45 at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center, 699 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH (513-821-7448), followed by the Mass of Christian Burial and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Sisters of Notre Dame, 701 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Funeral arrangements: Spring Grove Funeral Homes, formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner Funeral Home. www.springgrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020
