Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
Kettering - Nee Young, age 78, passed away June 29, 2019, loving mother of Renee (Jeffrey) Kirshner, Teri (Michael) Halasz and Craig Franklin, beloved grandmother of Jessica, Rachel, Grant, and Lindsey. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd, Cincinnati, OH, Tuesday, July 2, 10 A.M. Shiva will be observed at the family's residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The would be appreciated. www.weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 1, 2019
