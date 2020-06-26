Ruth Geraci
Cincinnati - Ruth Geraci (née Liermann), age 97, passed away June 24, 2020. Ruth was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Geraci. Dear mother of Thomas (Janet), Donna (Kevin) Fletcher, Carol (Bruce) Fouchey and the late Connie (Ken) Pflanz. Devoted grandmother of 13, great-grandmother of 29 and great-great grandmother of 2. Ruth was a lifelong resident of Reading and a teacher at Reading Community Schools. She graduated from Miami University with Bachelor's in Education. Ruth was also very involved with St. Peter and Paul Church. Family will receive friends Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at Spring Grove Funeral Homes- Reading (Formally Schmidt Dhonau Kucner 8633 Reading Rd.) Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. Burial to follow at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the St. Peter and Paul Church or Midwest Hospice. Condolences at springgrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.