Cincinnati - Ruth Geraci (née Liermann), age 97, passed away June 24, 2020. Ruth was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Geraci. Dear mother of Thomas (Janet), Donna (Kevin) Fletcher, Carol (Bruce) Fouchey and the late Connie (Ken) Pflanz. Devoted grandmother of 13, great-grandmother of 29 and great-great grandmother of 2. Ruth was a lifelong resident of Reading and a teacher at Reading Community Schools. She graduated from Miami University with Bachelor's in Education. Ruth was also very involved with St. Peter and Paul Church. Family will receive friends Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at Spring Grove Funeral Homes- Reading (Formally Schmidt Dhonau Kucner 8633 Reading Rd.) Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. Burial to follow at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the St. Peter and Paul Church or Midwest Hospice. Condolences at springgrove.org




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading
8633 Reading Road
Reading, OH 452155537
(513) 681-7526
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
