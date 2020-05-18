Ruth Goller
Ruth Goller

Cincinnati - Goller, Ruth, nee Gutin, age 88, passed away May 16, 2020, beloved wife of Abraham Goller, devoted mother of Stuart Goller, Dr. Jeffrey Goller and Michael Goller, dear sister of the late Bertram Gutin, loving grandmother of Josh & J.J. Goller and Nathan & Sophie Goller-Deitsch. Private Graveside Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the General Israel Orphans Home for Girls, 132 Nassau St., Suite 725, New York, NY 10038 https://gioh.org/donate.

Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
