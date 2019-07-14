Services
St Mary Church-Hyde Park
2853 Erie Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45208
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
2853 Erie Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
2853 Erie Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati - Ruth M. Groene, beloved wife of the late Donald J. Groene. Devoted mother of Donn Groene (Alison) and Lynn "Missy" Schwallie. Loving grandmother of Monnica Kraft (Daniel). Great-grandmother of Isabelle, Juliette and Evelynn Kraft. Dear sister of James and Paul Meiners and Kathryn Behrends. Departed on July 10, 2019 at the age of 92. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 16 from 10:00 until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am, St. Mary's Church, 2853 Erie Avenue Cincinnati 45208. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a . Condolences may be expressed at www.gilliganfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 14, 2019
