Ruth H. Sosis PhD
Dr. Ruth H. Sosis, age 75, passed away October 24, 2020. She was the loving daughter of the late Naomi and Henry Herzberg of Memphis, TN. Dr. Sosis was a retired clinical psychologist who practiced in the Greater Cincinnati area for many years and taught at the University of Cincinnati. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas, a master's degree from Emory University, and a doctorate degree from the University of Chicago. Private services were held. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice
