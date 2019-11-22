|
Ruth Holland
Punta Gorda, FL - Ruth Holland (née Wenonah Ruth Wallace), age 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at her home in Punta Gorda, FL.
She was born August 13, 1929 in Rarden, Ohio to Orville and Ocha
(Hoffer) Wallace. She was married to Earl Smith Holland for 65 years; together they raised 3 children. Ruth had a passion for style and fashion, and ran her own clothing stores in the Cincinnati area for many years. Ruth loved to travel, particularly to the beach with her family. Ruth's favorite hobby was sewing and over the years she handcrafted many pieces of clothing and home goods for friends and family.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Earl; her daughter, Deborah; her son, Douglas (Pam); her granddaughters, Erin (Jason) and Lauren; and her great granddaughters, Millie and Ruby. Ruth is proceeded in death by her daughter, Patricia.
Graveside services will be held at the Greenberry Cemetery on Monday November 24, 2019 at 1:00pm.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019