Ruth J. Relaford
Delhi Twp. - (nee Lostutter) beloved wife of the late Jack Relaford, loving sister of Howard (Norma) Lostutter and the late Ruby (Robert) Voll and Edith (Carl) Becker, cherished aunt of Barbara King, Gail Gruber, Jenny Mazura, David Becker, James and Ed Voll and Michael Lostutter, many great nieces and nephews. Passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at age 91. Visitation Friday 10 AM until time of service at 12:30 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. Memorials may be made to Anderson Ferry Church of Christ. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019