Ruth Kathleen Clark
Ruth Kathleen Clark

Villa Hills - Ruth (nee: Schroeder) Clark, 99, of Villa Hills, KY passed away on Oct. 10, 2020 at Madonna Manor. She leaves behind her three children, Christopher (Nancy) Clark, Mary Shannon Clark, and Kevin (Margaret) Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband, William K. Clark and son Jeffrey. Ruth has bequeathed her body to UC School of Medicine for research and teaching purposes. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a future date at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington, KY. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the Salvation Army. Online condolences can be left at www.linnemannfuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
