Ruth King
Cincinnati - KING, Ruth M. (nee Smith). Beloved wife of the late James E. King. Mother of Barbara Ann Engles, Ernest Lee Delk, George R. Delk and Lillian Ellis. Step-Mother of Yelonda Brake, Sherry McIntyre, Jeffrey King, Robert King, Steven King and the late Dale King and Gina Hale. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Clinton Smith Jr., Phillip R. Smith, Donald Smith and Ramona Lewis. Passed away November 18, 2020. Age 95. Private Family Services will be held. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com