Ruth Klumb
Mason - Ruth R. Klumb (nee Limke), beloved wife of the late Edwin I. Klumb. Loving mother of Thomas E. (Cheryl) Klumb, Stephen G. (Sharon) Klumb and Richard J. (Stephanie) Klumb. Grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of 8 and great great-grandmother of 1. Sister of Helen Limke. Preceded in death by 3 brothers and 1 sister. Passed away July 12, 2019 at the age of 96. Visitation will be held at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, on Monday, July 22 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Funeral service will follow at St. Anthony Friary, 5000 Colerain Ave., Cinti, OH 45223 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cincinnati Children's Hospital or to St. Anthony Friary. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 18, 2019