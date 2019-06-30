Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bayley (Enrichment Center)
990 Bayley Place Drive
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Bayley (Enrichment Center)
990 Bayley Place Drive
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Basler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth M. Basler


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth M. Basler Obituary
Ruth M. Basler

Delhi Twp. - (nee O'Connor)Beloved wife of the late George J. Basler, loving mother of Michael Basler, Richard (Barb) Basler, Greg (Susan) Basler, Patricia (Marvin) Gross and the late Michelle Basler, dear grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. Age 89. Visitation will be Friday, July 5th 9:30am until time of funeral mass at 10:30am at Bayley (Enrichment Center) 990 Bayley Place Drive, Cinti, OH 45233. Memorials may be made to Bayley. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.