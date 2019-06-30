|
Ruth M. Basler
Delhi Twp. - (nee O'Connor)Beloved wife of the late George J. Basler, loving mother of Michael Basler, Richard (Barb) Basler, Greg (Susan) Basler, Patricia (Marvin) Gross and the late Michelle Basler, dear grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. Age 89. Visitation will be Friday, July 5th 9:30am until time of funeral mass at 10:30am at Bayley (Enrichment Center) 990 Bayley Place Drive, Cinti, OH 45233. Memorials may be made to Bayley. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 30, 2019