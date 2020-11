Ruth M. BrushCincinnati - Ruth M. Brush, passed away on November 16, 2020 at the age of 88. She is survived by her son's Keith and Mark Brush. A visitation will be held at 1:00pm until the time of services at 2:00pm at Spring Grove Funeral Home 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH, Saturday November 28, 2020. To leave online condolences and view the full obituary go to www.springgrove.org