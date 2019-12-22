|
Ruth M. Griggs
Griggs, Ruth M. (nee Wilzbach), devoted wife of the late Melvin "Jim" Griggs. Also survived by many dear cousins and a host of caring friends. Died peacefully December 20, 2019 at the age of 91. Visitation Friday, January 3, 2020, at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 4390 Bridgetown Road, Cincinnati, OH 45211, from 9:30 AM to the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Remembrances may be made to Cincinnati Association for the Blind,2045 Gilbert Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45202. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 22 to Dec. 29, 2019