Ruth Metz
Cincinnati - Ruth Metz (née Dinsmore) passed away July15, 2020 at age 94. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Metz, Sr.; devoted mother of the late Robert Metz, Jr. (Linda), Kerry Metz, Dennis Metz (Angelita), Colleen Snyder (William) and Steve Metz; loving grandmother of Christopher Metz, Kevin Metz (Alyisha), Nathan Snyder (Laura), Jessica (Eric) Gourley, Danielle (Bill) Buckley and Michelle Metz; caring great grandmother of Taylor Metz, Tanner Metz, Grace Metz, Julia Metz, Eve Gourley, Clara Gourley and Beau Buckley; also survived by her step-grandsons John Garcia and Chad Snyder. Services will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 with visitation beginning at 12:00 PM until the time of service at 2:00 PM at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati 45223. Interment at Spring Grove Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
