Ruth Niehe



Fairfield - Ruth F. Niehe passed away peacefully July 14, 2018 at the age of 98. Ruth is survived and loved by her nieces and nephews, Eunice, Sam, John, Barb, Ken, Nancy, Pete and Amy; as well as, many cherished great and great-great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Alma Niehe; sisters, Mary Rose Piper and Elizabeth Waterfield; and nephews, Victor Piper Jr. and Thomas Waterfield. Ruth retired from Kroger after 45 years of dedicated service. She was a creative and resourceful person and had a passion for sewing, knitting and crocheting. Ruth will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9:30 AM until time of funeral service at 10:30 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 2045 Gilbert Avenue, Cincinnati OH 45202. Condolences may be shared at paulyoungfuneralhome.com Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 17, 2019