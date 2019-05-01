Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Andrew Church
Milford, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Church
Milford, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Rugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Rugh

Obituary Condolences

Ruth Rugh Obituary
Ruth Rugh

Terrace Park - Rugh, Ruth Mary, 92, passed April 28, 2019. Beloved wife of John "Jack" Rugh; Loving mother of Nancy Ann (Thomas) Wiggins, Mary Josephine (Stephen) Pfaff and Christopher (Julie) Rugh. Cherished grandmother of 9; Great-grandmother of 10. Preceded in death her 4 siblings. Visitation Friday May 3rd 10 - 11 AM. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM. All at St. Andrew Church Milford, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Queen City Hospice 4605 Duke Dr. Mason, OH 45040. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now