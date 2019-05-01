|
Ruth Rugh
Terrace Park - Rugh, Ruth Mary, 92, passed April 28, 2019. Beloved wife of John "Jack" Rugh; Loving mother of Nancy Ann (Thomas) Wiggins, Mary Josephine (Stephen) Pfaff and Christopher (Julie) Rugh. Cherished grandmother of 9; Great-grandmother of 10. Preceded in death her 4 siblings. Visitation Friday May 3rd 10 - 11 AM. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM. All at St. Andrew Church Milford, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Queen City Hospice 4605 Duke Dr. Mason, OH 45040. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 1, 2019