Ruth Schnier



Ruth J. Schnier, sister of the late Paul Schnier and James (Alma) Schnier. Daughter of the late Herman and Irene Schnier. Survived by numerous cousins and friends. Passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the age of 94. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery 11200 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the St John United Church of Christ 729 Jefferson Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215.









