Ruth Snively
Cincinnati - Ruth L. Snively (nee Luebbering), beloved wife of Charles O. Snively for 70 years. Dear mother of Daniel (Cassandra) Snively, Donald (Theresa) Snively, Donna (Ray) Frank and Debby (Mike) Patton. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and preceded in death by granddaughter, Maggie. Sister of the late Eleanor, Robert and William Luebbering. Ruth passed away peacefully Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the age of 90. Visitation will be held at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, on Thursday, August 29 from 12 p.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019