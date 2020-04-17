|
Ruth Underwood
Cincinnati - Underwood, Ruth Lois, of Cincinnati, wife of the late Wally Underwood, beloved sister of the late Edith Higgins (Frank), devoted mother of the late Amy Davis (Lee), Paul Underwood (Joyce), Carol Sinclair (John), a compassionate grandmother of six, and great grandmother of thirteen, passed away on Wednesday, April 15th, 2020, at her home. Ruth died peacefully in her sleep just weeks before her 97th birthday. As she was her entire life, she was surrounded by her family in her final days. Ruth was a champion for many causes, from educational issues in the 1950's to standing up against bullying in the 1980's. She summarized these and many other causes in a book she wrote and published at the age of 95. To God be the glory for her courage to be an advocate for the underrepresented. A memorial will take place during the summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Online condolences can be made to www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020