B.J. Meyer Sons Overlook Memorial Center
4841 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-0117
Delhi Township - MARCUM, Ruth V. (nee Fisher). Beloved wife of the late Ron Marcum. Loving mother of Ronda Glassmeyer (David) and Ron Marcum (Cathy Frazier). Devoted grandmother of David, Patrick (Stephanie) and Scott Glassmeyer. Dear sister of the late Verna York, Dorothy Wilson, Andrew, Robert and Kenneth Fisher. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 90 years of age. Private services. Memorial donations may be made to , 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or Bayley, 990 Bayley Place Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45233. B J Meyer Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2019
