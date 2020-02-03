|
|
Ruth V. Riggs
Ruth V. Riggs (nee Siler) wife of the late Clem Riggs, beloved mother of Joyce Ezell and the late Carol Williamson, devoted grandmother of Brian Williamson and Shannon (William Bauman) Ezell, great-grandmother of Caleb. Ruth was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 4 sisters, she is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Died Feb. 2, 2020 at age 100 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Service at Calvary Alliance Church 986 Nordyke Rd., Anderson Twp. on Sat. Feb. 8, at 12 Noon. Friends may visit at the Church on Sat. from 11 AM to 12 Noon. Memorials to Calvary Alliance Church. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020